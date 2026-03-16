Air India Pilots To Fly Longer As West Asia War Disrupts Routes

Air India pilots have been allowed by the civil aviation regulator to carry longer duty hours during international flights.

The relaxation has been given keeping in consideration of the extended flight schedules on international routes because of airspace closures in the West Asian region.

In an internal operations circular issued on March 13, Air India informed its flight crew that the DGCA (The Directorate General of Civil Aviation) had granted a temporary exemption from standard FDTL (flight duty time limitations) rules to manage disruptions caused by the airspace closures.

According to a report by Business Standard, the airline said “the unavailability of Iranian and Iraqi airspace has resulted in mandatory rerouting of certain long-haul flights”, which were hence being operated through alternate corridors.

This, it said, had led to longer sector times and required “a temporary FDTL extension for minimising schedule disruptions and passenger inconvenience”.

Among various provisions, FDTL rules also define the flight hours for pilots to ensure adequate rest before they get on their next flight. As per the latest exemption given by the DGCA, the maximum permissible flight time for two-pilot operations has been increased by 1 hour 30 minutes to 11 hours 30 minutes.

Flight time refers to the period from when an aircraft begins moving for take-off until it comes to a stop after landing.

Under the temporary relaxations given by the civil aviation regulator, the flight duty period has also been extended by 1 hour 45 minutes to 14 hours 45 minutes, Air India said in the internal note.

Flight duty period is the total time a pilot remains on duty, including pre-flight preparation, during the flight and post-flight procedures.

Airlines are avoiding the airspace over countries in West Asia since the commencement of the war. Flights to some countries in the region have also been cancelled as various airports, including the world’s busiest Dubai International Airport, have come under attack.