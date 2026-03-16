Middle East Crisis: Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Hits Fuel Tank, Flights Temporarily Suspended

A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone related incident struck a fuel tank in the surrounding area, triggering emergency response measures and briefly disrupting air travel at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.
Authorities confirmed that emergency crews rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported. The blaze was later brought under control, with officials confirming that no injuries had been reported.
Emergency teams rush to control fire
Emergency teams from Dubai Civil Defence were deployed immediately after the fuel tank in the airport vicinity was affected. Firefighters worked to contain the flames while safety protocols were activated in the surrounding area to prevent the situation from escalating.
Officials confirmed that the fire was successfully contained after a coordinated response by rescue teams. Safety measures were also put in place to protect airport personnel, nearby workers and residents in the area.
Flights temporarily halted at Dubai International Airport
As a precautionary step, authorities ordered the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport while emergency teams dealt with the situation.
Passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates regarding departures and arrivals. During the disruption, several flights were redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport to reduce congestion and maintain operational safety.
Authorities also restricted movement around the airport zone, closing key access routes including the airport road and tunnel while emergency operations continued.
Rising concern over drone threats
Officials noted that drone related threats near sensitive infrastructure have become an increasing concern in the region. The latest incident has renewed attention on the risks posed to airports, fuel facilities and other critical installations.
The development comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with officials reporting repeated drone and missile attacks targeting locations across the Gulf region since the start of the conflict. While most projectiles have been intercepted by air defence systems, authorities remain on high alert to protect civilian infrastructure and maintain regional security.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities continue monitoring the situation around the airport.