Middle East Crisis: Fire Near Dubai Airport After Drone Hits Fuel Tank, Flights Temporarily Suspended |

A fire broke out near Dubai International Airport on Monday after a drone related incident struck a fuel tank in the surrounding area, triggering emergency response measures and briefly disrupting air travel at one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Authorities confirmed that emergency crews rushed to the scene soon after the incident was reported. The blaze was later brought under control, with officials confirming that no injuries had been reported.

WATCH: Large fire near Dubai International Airport after Iranian drone strike pic.twitter.com/FDNa04tHqF — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) March 16, 2026

Emergency teams rush to control fire

Emergency teams from Dubai Civil Defence were deployed immediately after the fuel tank in the airport vicinity was affected. Firefighters worked to contain the flames while safety protocols were activated in the surrounding area to prevent the situation from escalating.

Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Officials confirmed that the fire was successfully contained after a coordinated response by rescue teams. Safety measures were also put in place to protect airport personnel, nearby workers and residents in the area.

A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

Flights temporarily halted at Dubai International Airport

As a precautionary step, authorities ordered the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport while emergency teams dealt with the situation.

Passengers were advised to check directly with their airlines for the latest updates regarding departures and arrivals. During the disruption, several flights were redirected to Al Maktoum International Airport to reduce congestion and maintain operational safety.

All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended.



Please do not go to the airport.



Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience.



The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority… pic.twitter.com/m5eIloT2wk — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) March 16, 2026

Authorities also restricted movement around the airport zone, closing key access routes including the airport road and tunnel while emergency operations continued.

Rising concern over drone threats

Officials noted that drone related threats near sensitive infrastructure have become an increasing concern in the region. The latest incident has renewed attention on the risks posed to airports, fuel facilities and other critical installations.

Dubai Airports announces the diversion of some flights from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC). — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 16, 2026

The development comes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, with officials reporting repeated drone and missile attacks targeting locations across the Gulf region since the start of the conflict. While most projectiles have been intercepted by air defence systems, authorities remain on high alert to protect civilian infrastructure and maintain regional security.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing as authorities continue monitoring the situation around the airport.