Air India, Ministry Of Tourism Join Hands To Promote India As A Global Tourism Destination, Attract International Travellers

Air India and the Ministry of Tourism have partnered to promote India globally and strengthen inbound tourism | X - @airindia

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: Air India and the Ministry of Tourism (MoT) have partnered to jointly promote India as a premier global tourism destination and strengthen its position as a key aviation and transit hub.

The partnership aims to showcase India to the world through joint marketing, destination promotion, transit tourism initiatives and enhanced traveller experiences.

The collaboration aims to boost inbound tourism, strengthen India's global visibility, and encourage more international travellers to discover the country's diverse cultural, heritage, natural and experiential offerings by leveraging Air India's expanding global network and the MoT's flagship Incredible India initiative.

We’re proud to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to showcase India to the world.



Through this collaboration, Air India and the Ministry of Tourism will work together to promote India as a premier global tourism destination -… pic.twitter.com/VWXy2pZ8DO — Air India (@airindia) July 27, 2026

Joint Global Promotion

Under the agreement, Air India and the MoT will collaborate on co-branded global marketing campaigns and tourism promotion across digital, social media, in-flight branding and other consumer-facing platforms. The partnership will also explore opportunities to extend Incredible India branding across Air India's touchpoints.

Recognising the critical role of aviation in tourism growth, the two organisations will jointly engage with tour operators, travel trade partners and industry stakeholders across key international markets.

This will include participation in tourism exhibitions, roadshows, familiarisation trips and other market development activities designed to boost interest in India among international travellers.

Focus On Transit Tourism

Air India and the ministry will also work with state tourism boards and other stakeholders to highlight destinations across the country, support tourism-led initiatives, strengthen India's position as a global transit hub, and develop new offerings for travellers.

As Air India continues to build its hubs at Delhi and Mumbai as major international gateways, the MoU provides for collaboration on initiatives aimed at encouraging transit and stopover tourism in India, including the development of stopover programmes.

Additionally, both organisations will explore opportunities to align with Air India's Maharaja Club loyalty programme and develop customer incentives linked to tourism experiences across India.

The ministry will also facilitate engagement with relevant stakeholders to explore special offers and benefits for Air India customers, including access to cultural attractions, heritage sites, museums and other visitor experiences.

Leadership On Partnership

Air India's Chief Commercial Officer, Nipun Aggarwal, said, "As the airline that proudly carries India in its name, Air India has a unique responsibility to showcase the country to the world and serve as an ambassador for the new India that is confident, vibrant, warm, and welcoming. As Air India expands its global network that already spans five continents and welcomes more visitors to India, this partnership with the MoT will help us to meaningfully put the spotlight on a nation that truly is uniquely remarkable."

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"The framework creates a meaningful platform that combines the Government's nation-branding strengths with Air India's growing global footprint. We are excited to work with the MoT to create new pathways for international travellers to discover the richness, diversity and dynamism of India," said Air India's Group Head for Governance, Risk, Compliance and Corporate Affairs, P. Balaji.

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