Air India AI-171 Crash: Centre Says Probe On Track, Final AAIB Report To Be Made Public After Investigation

The Centre told Parliament that the AI171 crash investigation is progressing as planned and the final AAIB report will be released after completion | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 27, 2026: The Centre on Monday said there has been no delay in the investigation into the fatal Air India AI171 plane crash, asserting that the probe is progressing as planned despite concerns over the time taken to complete it.

The government said investigations into major air accidents are complex and their duration cannot be fixed in advance as they depend on multiple technical and procedural factors.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is examining all possible causes and contributing factors behind the crash. He added that the final investigation report will be made public and uploaded on the AAIB website once the probe is completed.

Complex Investigations Take Time

Mohol said the timeline for a major accident investigation cannot be predicted because it is an evolving process involving several variables. He maintained that there is "no delay" in the investigation and that all aspects of the accident are being examined thoroughly.

The London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 last year, killing 260 people. On June 12 this year, the AAIB released an interim report stating that significant progress had been made in the investigation.

The bureau also said the final report would be issued after all investigative activities, along with the required international review and consultation processes, are completed.

Fuel Switch Checks Continue

Responding to another question related to the Fuel Control Switch Locking Mechanism in Boeing 787 aircraft, Mohol said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as part of continued airworthiness measures, had directed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)-level testing of the mechanism in Seattle.

According to the minister, a detailed examination of the Fuel Control Switch, including the structural integrity of its detents, did not reveal any abnormality. However, inspection of the complete Thrust Control Module at the OEM facility is still under way, PTI reported.

Also Watch:

Probe Still Under Way

While the government's assurance may help address concerns about the pace of the investigation, it also underlined that determining the cause of a major aviation accident requires extensive technical analysis, international consultations and multiple stages of review before any final conclusions can be reached.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/