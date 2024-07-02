Air India Lost 43,680 Luggage In A Month; Worst Globally, Claims Baggage Tracker Website

Representational Image

Air India, once the flag-carrier of the most populous country in the world, has always had to deal with its not-so-flowery reputation.

Post the transfer of the company's reign from the government to its 'originial' owner, the Tata Group, the paradigm on which the airline was situated was expected to transition it into a better airline and bring about a dramatic change to the fading fortunes of the company.

Air India: Top 'Luggage Loser'

In the recent past alone, many instances of abhorrent service have surfaced, along with the administrative chaos the company has found itself in.

After the chaos of employees who were affected by the Vistara-Air India merger was not enough, there have been myriad instances of grotty services, from badly maintained flights to inferior-quality in-flight food. The optics, perhaps, could not be worse for the airline.

In a recent development, according to a website that claims to keep track of luggage that is lost around the globe, the airline could do a better job at handling luggage. The website, aptly named 'luggagelosers.com', enlists its calculation of luggage or baggage lost across airports by airlines.

According to this list, the aforementioned Air India appears to be the worst-performing of all airlines around the globe. If this list is to be believed, this brings about a great deal of ignominy for the airline.

According to the statistics provided on the website, Air India lost a mammoth 43,680 luggage just in the span of a month, losing close to 1,456 bags every single day.

Spice Jet Amongst The Worst

In addition, the website also claims that there is a 2.42 per cent chance of a passenger losing their luggage while travelling with Air India. 1 in every 42 passengers could lose their bags with former 'Maharaja'. Another Indian flyer, Spice Jet, also made it to the list of no-goods; according to the website, the airline lost 11,081 bags in a month.

The bad news does not end there, amongst the nations, India also appears to have a bad reputation, as it has topped a list of the worst countries when it comes to handling airport luggage. At 74,938 bags in a month, there is a 1 in 85 probability of a passenger losing the bags at an Indian airport. | File

It is to be noted, that these numbers could not be verified and this underscores its mechanism through a statement issued on its website, in which it states, "My robot scrapers scour the internet 24/7 for people talking about their lost luggage and which airlines they flew, in 100+ different languages. By cross referencing that with actual lost luggage data it estimates very closely how much luggage is constantly being lost. And yes, it takes into account airline size differences by flights and fleet size. All major airlines are tracked 24/7."