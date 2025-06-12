 Air India Flight 171 Crash Shocks The Nation, Rescue & Family Support Efforts Underway
Air India Flight 171’s tragic crash near Ahmedabad leaves deep sorrow. The airline, along with national leaders, is prioritising family support and emergency response as investigations continue.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Air India Flight 171 Crash, Chairman Assures Full Support To Families. |

Ahmedabad/Mumbai: A tragic accident involving Air India Flight 171, enroute from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, has left the nation in shock and mourning. The aircraft was involved in a serious incident earlier today, prompting an outpouring of grief and immediate emergency response efforts.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group and a prominent figure in the region, also issued a statement of condolence: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran confirmed the heartbreaking news, expressing his deep sorrow. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected. At this moment, our highest priority is to support them in every way possible," he said. Chandrasekaran added that the airline is in close coordination with authorities and emergency personnel on the ground.

Air India has activated an emergency response center to provide updates and assistance to affected families. A dedicated team has been deployed to ensure timely information and emotional support are available for those seeking news about their loved ones.

article-image

Rescue and investigation efforts are ongoing, with officials working to determine the cause of the accident. The airline has assured that verified information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

This is a moment of profound pain for the nation, and Air India, along with government and local authorities, is standing firmly with the grieving families. The airline has pledged to continue its full support during this incredibly difficult time.

