Air India Express Earns 5-Star World Airline Rating In First-Ever Skytrax Audit |

Mumbai: Air India Express earned a ‘4-Star World Airline Rating’ from Skytrax following its first-ever comprehensive audit. Skytrax’s World Airline Star Rating is the longest-established global quality evaluation system for the aviation industry and a prestigious and unique mark of quality achievement.

The ratings are awarded following an independent, in‑depth evaluation of airline standards across the onboard and airport environments, using a unified and consistent global assessment framework. The 4‑Star rating represents the highest attainable recognition for a value carrier and places Air India Express among a small group of airlines across India and West Asia to hold this distinction, positioning it just one step away from Skytrax’s global top 10 elite 5-Star airlines.

According to Skytrax, the 4‑Star rating reflects airlines that deliver good overall quality, supported by strong product standards and effective staff service delivery. In the case of Air India Express, Skytrax highlighted positive alignment of the airline’s onboard product with customer expectations, supported by consistent processes, good airport services and a cabin service style that is professional, efficient and well managed.

According to Air India Express, a key pillar of its transformation has been the rapid induction of a modern, fuel-efficient fleet, enabling the airline’s evolution from a sub-scale operator into India’s second-largest domestic and short-haul international airline by both routes and stations. Today, the airline operates a fleet of over 100 aircraft, with nearly two‑thirds comprising new aircraft, alongside refreshed cabin interiors with comfortable seating, ovens for hot meals and thoughtfully curated onboard offerings, in addition to structured enhancements in service training and delivery.

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Air India Express’ chairman Nipun Aggarwal said, “In a short period, we have built scale with discipline, modernised our fleet, strengthened service delivery and clearly defined Air India Express as a value carrier in a class of its own. While this recognition is inspiring, the 4‑Star rating is not a destination, but a strong foundation as we continue to raise the bar for industry standards and deliver consistent, high-quality experiences.”

Notably, Air India Express now operates over 500 daily flights connecting 42 domestic and 17 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. It closed the financial year with a record tripling of its Net Promoter Score (NPS) to its highest-ever level, reflecting the transformation of its guest experience and advocacy. The NPS is the global gold-standard measure of customer loyalty, reflecting how likely guests are to recommend a brand based on their overall experience.

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