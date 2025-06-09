Air India Expands Self Check-In & Baggage-Drop Facility To Europe, UK And Canada Routes

Air India Flight | File Image

Mumbai: Air India has rolled out an integrated self-check-in and baggage-drop service for its passengers flying from India to all destinations operated by the airline in Europe, the UK and Canada. Air India was the first airline to have introduced this service from India to international destinations in the US and Australia, besides airports in the domestic network.

The integrated self-check-in and baggage-drop service offers smooth and faster check-in process at the airport. With this facility, Air India passengers can enjoy a seamless digital process to print boarding passes and baggage tags and drop bags on their own, eliminating the need to queue up for check in at counters.

The kiosks allow travellers to customise their trips by selecting and even paying for their preferred seats or update their frequent flyer number and contact details. This initiative cuts down on the time spent queueing up at the counters and helps passengers breeze through the airport to reach their boarding gates in time.

On Monday, Air India announced to extend the facility to a total of 19 airports. This include London’s Heathrow and Gatwick, Birmingham, Paris, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Zurich, Toronto and Vancouver. This also includes all five destinations in US namely New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco, and two in Australia including Sydney and Melbourne.

Over the last one year, Air India has introduced several customer initiatives including the Premium Lobby that offers exclusive check-in for first, business, and premium economy passengers, the dedicated Family Assistance counters at Delhi airport offering support to passengers travelling with family, city-side check-in counters at Delhi and Hyderabad helping passengers skip queues at airport counters and Self Check-in and Baggage-drop service.