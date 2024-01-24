Air India Challenges DGCA's ₹1.1 Crore Fine; Asserts Safety Compliance Amid Allegations

Air India | File

Air India on Wednesday expressed its disagreement with the fine of Rs 1.10 crore imposed by the DGCA over the alleged safety violations on flights operated on certain long-range terrain critical routes.

The airline's stand on the matter

"We disagree with the order issued by the DGCA. The issues raised were thoroughly examined by Air India along with external experts concluding that there was no compromise on safety, whatsoever. We are studying the order in detail and will review the options available to us including our right to appeal as well as taking it up with the regulator," an airline spokesperson said.

Aviation watchdog, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India after an airline employee had alleged safety violations. According to the regulator, pursuant to the receipt of a voluntary safety report from an airline employee, it conducted a comprehensive investigation into the alleged violations.

Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, a show cause notice was issued to the Accountable Manager of Air India Ltd.

Contents of the show cause notice

"The response to the show cause notice was duly examined with respect to the laid down stipulations under the relevant statutory provisions and the performance limits stipulated in critical documentations laid down by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)," it said. "Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs. 1.10 crore on Air India," Director General, DGCA, Vikram Dev Dutt said.