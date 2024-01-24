DGCA Slaps ₹1.1 Cr Fine On Air India For Safety Violations

Air India |

Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a whopping fine of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India for safety violations amid a series of incidents of flight irregularities. In a statement, the DGCA said that the safety violations took place on certain long-range terrain critical routes.

Show Cause Notice Issued

Since the investigation prima facie revealed non-compliance by the airline, DGCA said a show cause notice was issued to Air India. The safety report pertained to leased aircraft operated by Air India.

"Since the said operations of the leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory/ OEM performance limits, DGCA has initiated enforcement action and imposed a penalty of Rs 1.10 crore on Air India," DGCA said in the statement.

IndiGo Recently Fined

This incident comes just a week after the aviation watchdog imposed a fine on the IndiGo airlines over a viral video circulated on the internet. The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and the BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security) on January 17 imposed a fine of Rs 1.50 crore on IndiGo airline in connection with the video of passengers eating on the tarmac at the Mumbai airport. While the BCAS penalised IndiGo for Rs 1.20 crore, the DGCA slapped a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the airline.

The DGCA and the BCAS also imposed a fine of Rs 90 lakh on the Mumbai airport, officially known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The airport was slapped with a fine of Rs 60 lakh by the BCAS and Rs 30 lakh by the DGCA. On Tuesday, the BCAS issued a show cause notice to IndiGo and Mumbai airport in connection with the viral video.