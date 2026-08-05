Air India Appoints Tewolde Gebremariam as New CEO, But His Remuneration Is Yet To Be Revealed

Air India has not revealed new CEO Tewolde Gebremariam’s salary. |

Mumbai: Air India has appointed Tewolde Gebremariam as its new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, but the salary attached to the role remains unknown. Neither the Tata Group nor Air India has publicly disclosed his fixed pay, bonuses or long-term incentives.

News Alert ! Tewolde Gebremariam succeeds Campbell Wilson, who resigned as Air India CEO and MD in April this year. pic.twitter.com/uVGOOauXMZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2026

Wilson’s Package?

The latest available benchmark is the remuneration approved for outgoing CEO Campbell Wilson . His package, effective from 1 April 2025, allowed him to earn up to Rs 27.75 crore annually, representing a 46 percent increase from the Rs 18.98 crore he earned in 2023-24.

The structure included a fixed salary of Rs 11.1 crore, performance-linked bonuses of Rs 8.32 crore and long-term stock incentives worth another Rs 8.32 crore. Benefits and allowances were reportedly separate. Mint

Performance Matters

Nearly 60 percent of Wilson’s maximum package was linked to Air India’s operational and financial performance. This meant a large part of his earnings depended on whether the airline met key business goals.

Wilson’s package may provide a useful reference for Gebremariam’s expected pay. However, it does not confirm what the new CEO will receive. Air India could offer a different mix of fixed salary, performance bonuses and long-term incentives.

Industry Comparison

Wilson’s approved remuneration placed him among India’s highest-paid airline executives. Recent company filings showed that former IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers received about Rs 21.61 crore annually. Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube received around Rs 8.75 crore, while SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh earned nearly Rs 5.40 crore.

These figures may cover different financial years and pay structures, so they cannot be compared directly.

New Leadership

Gebremariam previously led Ethiopian Airlines for more than a decade. During his tenure, the carrier expanded its fleet and international network while becoming Africa’s largest airline group.

Air India expects his experience to support its next phase of growth, improve operations and strengthen profitability. Until the airline officially reveals his remuneration, however, the value of his new salary package will remain a matter of interest among employees, passengers and industry observers.