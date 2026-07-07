Air India Appoints Skytech-AIC To Sell Six Airbus A319 Aircraft

Air India has appointed UK-based aircraft marketing and asset management firm Skytech-AIC to oversee the sale of six Airbus A319 aircraft as the Tata Group-owned airline continues efforts to streamline and modernise its fleet.

According to Skytech-AIC, the aircraft were manufactured between 2003 and 2006 and are available for immediate sale.

The planes will be marketed without their CFM56-5 engines, although the company has not disclosed details regarding the expected sale timeline, transaction value or potential buyers.

The latest assignment marks another engagement between Air India and Skytech-AIC. The firm had previously managed the sale of the airline’s Boeing 747-400 fleet, a process that was completed in 2025.

“We are delighted to have again been selected by India’s flag-carrier, Air India, for this important assignment which follows the successful conclusion of the sale of the airline’s 747-400 fleet which completed in 2025,” Skytech-AIC Managing Director Julian Balaam said.

The sale is part of Air India’s broader fleet transformation programme following its acquisition by the Tata Group.

The airline has been focusing on replacing older aircraft with newer, more fuel-efficient models as it expands its domestic and international operations.

Airbus A319 aircraft have historically formed part of Air India’s narrowbody fleet and have primarily been used for domestic routes and short-haul international services. However, these aircraft are expected to be gradually phased out as the airline receives more aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family.

Air India has placed significant aircraft orders as part of its expansion and renewal strategy. The introduction of newer-generation aircraft is aimed at improving operational efficiency, reducing fuel costs and enhancing passenger experience.

The divestment of the six A319 aircraft reflects the airline’s effort to optimise its fleet composition and align capacity with future operational requirements. By retiring older planes and adding newer models, Air India aims to strengthen its position in the competitive aviation market.

The latest aircraft sale also highlights the growing role of specialised aviation asset management firms in helping airlines manage fleet transitions, particularly as carriers worldwide seek to balance expansion plans with cost efficiency and sustainability goals.