Air India, Air India Express Hike Fuel Surcharges; Akasa Air Introduces New Levy Amid Rising ATF Prices | AI Representational Image

Air India and Air India Express have revised fuel surcharges on domestic and international one-way flights amid rising aviation fuel prices. The new charges will come into effect on October 9, adding to the cost of air travel for passengers.

Akasa Air has also introduced fuel surcharges on domestic and select international routes following a sustained increase in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices. The move comes days after IndiGo revised its fuel charges, indicating growing pressure on airlines as fuel costs continue to rise.

Air India, Air India Express Announce New Charges

Under the revised structure, Air India and Air India Express will charge ₹400 for domestic flights covering distances of up to 500 km. Passengers travelling between 501 km and 1,000 km will pay ₹600, while those flying between 1,001 km and 1,500 km will be charged ₹850.

For flights covering 1,501 km to 2,000 km, the surcharge will be ₹1,200. The same amount will apply to journeys exceeding 2,000 km.

Airlines revise fuel surcharge : Air India hike is substantial on international routes. Akasa Air revised it between Rs 375 - Rs 1,150 on domestic routes and international to Rs 2,500. Air India revises to Rs 400-Rs 1200 on domestic network and international between USD 55- 215.#aviation #aircares #AirIndia #AkasaAir (Pic - 1/2 - Air India 3 - Akasa Air ) — manisha singhal (@manishasinghal) October 8, 2026

On international routes, the airlines will levy a surcharge of $215 for North America, $210 for Australia, $135 for Europe, including the UK, and $55 for West Asia and the Middle East, ANI reports.

The airlines said they would periodically review the fuel surcharges and make adjustments as required.

Akasa Air Introduces Fuel Surcharge From October 9

Akasa Air has announced fuel surcharges for all new bookings made from 12.01 am on October 9, 2026, in response to the continued rise in ATF prices.

For domestic routes, passengers travelling up to 500 km will pay ₹375. Flights covering 501 km to 1,000 km will attract a surcharge of ₹600, while those covering 1,001 km to 1,500 km will carry a charge of ₹900.

For journeys of 1,501 km and above, Akasa Air will levy a surcharge of ₹1,150.

The airline has also introduced a surcharge of ₹2,500 on select international flights between India and Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Thailand and Vietnam.

IndiGo Had Revised Fuel Charges Earlier

IndiGo had revised its fuel charges on October 5, with the new rates applying to all bookings made from 12.01 am on October 6, 2026.

The airline attributed the revision to a sharp increase in ATF prices and recent geopolitical developments in West Asia, which have pushed aviation fuel costs to among their highest levels in the past decade.

“The continuous rise in the fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14%, has taken ATF costs to levels that are amongst the highest in the last decade,” IndiGo said in a statement.

Under IndiGo’s revised structure, domestic passengers travelling up to 500 km will pay ₹375 as a fuel charge. For flights covering 501 km to 1,000 km, the charge will be ₹600, while journeys between 1,001 km and 1,500 km will attract a surcharge of ₹900.

Passengers flying between 1,501 km and 2,000 km will pay ₹1,150, while flights covering more than 2,000 km will carry a fuel charge of ₹1,300.

IndiGo has also revised its international fuel charges based on flight distance and destination.

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Rising Fuel Costs Add To Air Travel Expenses

With Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air and IndiGo revising their fuel charges, passengers now face an additional expense when booking flights.

The revisions also highlight the growing impact of rising aviation fuel prices on the airline industry. While the charges vary depending on the airline, route and distance, the latest changes make air travel more expensive for passengers.