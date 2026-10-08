Explosions Rock Riyadh Airport As Houthis Claim Fresh Missile Attack, Flights Halted & Oil Prices Jump | X - OsageAI

Cairo, Oct 8: Several explosions were heard in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh on Thursday, including a large blast at the city's international airport, a witness told The Associated Press, a day after the kingdom said an attack on the airport killed one person and wounded others.

The blasts had an immediate effect on markets and oil prices as the price of crude jumped, and Saudi Arabia slid further into the latest front in the Iran war.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen claimed responsibility for the new attack on King Khalid International Airport, saying the ballistic missile caused damage but giving no evidence. The Saudis had no immediate comment about the claim.

Saudi forces intercept Houthi missiles

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said they intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward Riyadh, along with a ballistic missile fired toward Khamis Mushait, in the southwest near the Yemen border.

The Houthis have repeatedly claimed attacks against Saudi airports, military and oil facilities in recent days. Early Thursday, the rebels warned global airlines “for the last time” about the potential consequences of operating in Saudi airspace, which it called a theatre for its military operations.

In their new statement, the Houthis also warned people in Saudi Arabia to stay away from oil facilities that “represent targets for our forces" as the rebels press a blockade they recently imposed against the world's top oil exporter.

Witness says travellers were told to leave luggage and go

King Khalid International Airport “closed again,” the Flightradar24 monitor said Thursday afternoon on X not long after the blasts. “Last landing 80+ minutes ago. Last takeoff 90+ minutes ago.”

Fire and ambulance crews deployed and smoke was visible, the witness said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The witness said outgoing flights were halted and passengers were instructed to leave checked-in luggage behind and evacuate. It was not immediately clear how many flights were disrupted.

Wednesday's deaths were the first since major military offensive

On Wednesday, Saudi officials said attacks on the Riyadh and Abha airports claimed by the Houthis had killed three people — the first deaths since Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces launched a major ground and air offensive against the rebels.

The offensive is aimed at retaking territory that the Houthis seized a month ago along Yemen's western Red Sea coast and on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The rebels' presence on the Bab el-Mandeb poses a threat to the crucial shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has been curtailed due to Iran's attacks on ships.

The deadly attacks in Saudi Arabia brought condemnation from countries including Britain, India, the United Arab Emirates and others amid fears of an escalation.

Also Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition said forces destroyed a platform in Yemen's rebel-held capital of Sanaa that had been used to launch attacks on the Saudi capital. The AP could not independently verify these claims.

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Pakistan and Turkiye consider assistance

Turkiye and Pakistan are assessing possible air defence, electronic warfare and technical assistance for Saudi Arabia under a trilateral agreement, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, while stressing that the deal is defensive, not offensive.

“Turkiye will not be sending troops into another country's territory to carry out an attack,” he said, adding that Ankara was trying to resolve the issue through diplomacy.

Saudi Arabia has sought support from allies, including the United States, in the face of the Houthis' attacks.

Pakistan's Information Ministry on Thursday said relevant authorities would provide details of any military involvement if necessary.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)