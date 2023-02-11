Air Asia fined ₹20 lakh by DGCA for lapses in pilot training

Air Asia |

Aviation regulator Directorate General for Civil Aviation has imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on Air Asia for not conducting few mandatory exercises of the pilots.

DGCA has also suspended the head of training at the airline while ₹3 lakh fine has been imposed on each on the eight designated examiners of the low-cost carrier for failing to discharge their duties, as per applicable by regulator's Civial Aviation requirements.

