Air Asia fined ₹20 lakh by DGCA for lapses in pilot training

DGCA has also suspended the head of training at the airline while ₹3 lakh fine has been imposed on each on the eight designated examiners of Air Asia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Air Asia |
Aviation regulator Directorate General for Civil Aviation has imposed a fine of ₹20 lakh on Air Asia for not conducting few mandatory exercises of the pilots.

DGCA has also suspended the head of training at the airline while ₹3 lakh fine has been imposed on each on the eight designated examiners of the low-cost carrier for failing to discharge their duties, as per applicable by regulator's Civial Aviation requirements.

More details to follow...

