 AI To iOS 18: What To Expect From This Year's Apple WWDC Developer Conference?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAI To iOS 18: What To Expect From This Year's Apple WWDC Developer Conference?

AI To iOS 18: What To Expect From This Year's Apple WWDC Developer Conference?

WWDC is an event where the tech giant updates all its products with new software and features. This year, it is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 09, 2024, 03:54 PM IST
article-image
Image: Apple (Representative)

This year Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is set to kick off on June 10, and artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to take centre stage along with many other features.

WWDC is an event where the tech giant updates all its products with new software and features. This year, it is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems.

It is expected that Apple will incorporate AI into its operating systems, with a focus on enhancing Siri. The updated Siri is rumoured to use large language models to better understand user queries and take actions within Apple's own apps.

It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18.

It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18. | Twitter

Read Also
Vivo Displaces Samsung As Top Phone Brand; Despite Global Slowdown, Apple Grows 19% In Indian Market...
article-image

Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps. At the event, Apple is likely to compete with companies like Google and Microsoft in the AI space with the release of iOS 18.

This update is expected to bring significant new capabilities and designs centred around AI integration.

Read Also
Warren Buffett Moves Away From Apple; Is It A Sign For Something Worse?
article-image
Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps.

Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps. | File

Read Also
Nvidia Hits $3 Trillion, Becomes The Second Most Valuable Company, Pushes Apple Behind Riding On AI...
article-image

It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18.

Additionally, it is rumoured that the upcoming watchOS 11 might introduce new workout types and watch faces, although it may not be a major update this year. Apple is also anticipated to release a new version of VisionOS, the software that powers the VR headset.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI To iOS 18: What To Expect From This Year's Apple WWDC Developer Conference?

AI To iOS 18: What To Expect From This Year's Apple WWDC Developer Conference?

The Edgy Sedan: 2025 Toyota Corolla FX Edition

The Edgy Sedan: 2025 Toyota Corolla FX Edition

Adani Airports Handle Over One Million Tonnes Of Cargo To Achieve 7% Growth

Adani Airports Handle Over One Million Tonnes Of Cargo To Achieve 7% Growth

Air Conditioning And Internet Cut Off Over Unpaid Electricity Bills: Journalist Reveals The Travesty...

Air Conditioning And Internet Cut Off Over Unpaid Electricity Bills: Journalist Reveals The Travesty...

'Sab Milke Mazze Karenge': Oyo Rooms Looks To Remarket Itself As 'Family Friendly' Through Its New...

'Sab Milke Mazze Karenge': Oyo Rooms Looks To Remarket Itself As 'Family Friendly' Through Its New...