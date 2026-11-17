Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan has urged software engineers to focus on reviewing, debugging and certifying artificial intelligence (AI)-generated code as automation transforms the technology industry.

Speaking at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2026 on Tuesday, Gopalakrishnan said programming had emerged as one of the first major activities affected by AI.

He emphasised that engineers would need stronger technical expertise to assess machine-generated software rather than depend entirely on automated coding tools.

Gopalakrishnan, who chairs the Karnataka government's Vision Group on IT and Electronics, warned that AI-generated code could contain errors, security vulnerabilities and unintended access points.

Gopalakrishnan said software professionals must develop the ability to evaluate code before approving its implementation.

He suggested that employers could assess graduates by presenting them with AI-written programmes and asking whether the software was suitable for deployment.

Such assessments, he explained, would reveal whether candidates understood programming principles and could identify potential problems.

He stressed that reviewing code requires deeper technical knowledge than simply generating it.

Engineers must therefore learn to identify bugs, correct mistakes, integrate software with existing systems and certify its reliability.

Drawing a comparison with doctoral education, Gopalakrishnan highlighted the importance of peer review and critical evaluation.

He also cautioned that major enterprises would not replace established technology systems with AI-generated software overnight.

Instead, organisations would adopt changes gradually, ensuring compatibility with legacy infrastructure, preparing documentation and training employees.

Gopalakrishnan maintained that AI would not eliminate demand for established IT services companies.

He said businesses rely on outsourcing partners for specialised industry knowledge and experience gained across multiple clients.

Companies such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Wipro and Infosys offer expertise covering banking, healthcare, insurance and pharmaceuticals.

According to him, this broader exposure helps clients adopt practices that internal technology teams may not possess.

He expects consulting and outsourcing services to remain important for the foreseeable future.

Gopalakrishnan also noted that AI could create opportunities for emerging companies to develop new technology products and services.

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