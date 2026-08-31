Ahmedabad Police Inspector Loses ₹5.4 Lakh, Fraudsters Promise ₹19.5 Lakh Insurance Payout

An Ahmedabad police inspector lost Rs 5.4 lakh after scammers used her policy details. |

Ahmedabad: In Ahmedabad police inspector lost Rs 5.4 lakh after fraudsters posing as insurance officials promised her a refund and maturity payout of Rs 19.5 lakh. The callers used details of her policies to gain her trust, The Times of India reported.

The 45-year-old officer, posted with the Civil Defence Home Guards, approached Gujarat University police after becoming suspicious of repeated demands for money.

Callers Cite Policy Details

The fraud began on 11 August when the inspector received a call from a number. The caller claimed to represent an insurance company’s Delhi headquarters and mentioned two policies held by her.

He said an agent had claimed 80 per cent of the policy amount. Offering to register a complaint, he sent her an acknowledgement number to make the process appear genuine.

Another caller then introduced himself as a manager. He claimed the inspector had paid premiums worth Rs 10.8 lakh and earned Rs 8.7 lakh in interest. He promised a payout of Rs 19.5 lakh if she closed the policies.

Rs 5.4 Lakh Transferred

The scammers demanded Rs 99,227 as a processing charge. The officer paid the sum in instalments using a QR code and bank transfers, according to the report.

They later sought Rs 4.4 lakh as refundable GST. She transferred Rs 50,000 through a QR code and Rs 3.9 lakh through two bank transactions on 19 and 20 August.

Fresh Demand Raises Alarm

On 24 August, a caller claimed her policy value had risen to Rs 24.9 lakh. He asked her to maintain Rs 5.1 lakh in an insurance e-account before the payout could be released.

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The fresh demand raised suspicion. She called the cybercrime helpline on 25 August and filed a police complaint.

Policyholders should verify payout claims directly through official insurer channels. Requests for advance processing fees, GST payments, QR-code transfers or deposits into unknown accounts are major warning signs. Victims should immediately alert their bank and report cyber fraud by calling 1930.