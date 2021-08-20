AGS Transact Technologies files DRHP with SEBI for IPO

Advertisement

Payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Limited has filed its DRHP with SEBI.

AGS Transact Technologies provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) consists of equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of AGS Transact Technologies Limited aggregating up to Rs 8,000 million (the “Offer”) through an offer for sale by Ravi B. Goyal (the “Promoter Selling Shareholder”) aggregating up to Rs 7,920 million and equity shares aggregating up to Rs 80 million by other selling shareholders.

ICICI Securities Limited, HDFC Bank Limited and JM Financial Limited are the lead book managers.

The equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Revenues

As of March 31, 2021, the company is the second-largest company in India in terms of (i) revenue from ATM managed services under the outsourcing model, and (ii) revenue from cash management and number of ATMs replenished (Source: Ken ATM Report).

As of March 31, 2021, the Company deployed 207,335 payment terminals and were one of the largest deployers of POS terminals at petroleum outlets in India (Source: Ken Payments Report). AGSTTL also pioneered Integrated Payment Solutions (IPS) with OMCs (Source: Ken Payments Report).

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 10:34 AM IST