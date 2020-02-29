AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays additional Rs 8,004 crore, claims compliance with SC judgement

New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT).

The payment of Rs 8,004 crore is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore the company paid on February 17, 2020 in compliance to the Supreme Court judgement, it said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it calculated the liabilities on self assessment basis till December 31, 2019 and the payment includes interest up to February 29, 2020.

The company has carried out self assessment from FY 2006-07 up to December 31, 2019 and interest thereon up to February 29, 2020 in line with the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) judgement, Bharti Airtel said.