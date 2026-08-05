Agarwal Toughened Glass Revenue Rises 22.86%, ₹55 Crore Order Book Supports FY27 Growth Plans

Agarwal Toughened Glass posted Rs 34.40 crore provisional Q1 revenue. |

Jaipur: Agarwal Toughened Glass India Limited reported provisional and unaudited revenue from operations of about Rs 34.40 crore for the June quarter of FY27, supported by demand for architectural, infrastructure and value-added glass products.

The company said revenue increased 22.86 percent quarter-on-quarter from about Rs 28 crore. Its order book stood at Rs 55 crore as of June 30, 2026.

Strong Order Book

The order book includes projects across hospitality, shopping malls, educational institutions, airports and real estate. During the quarter, the company secured orders worth about Rs 6.11 crore for double-glazed glass for mall projects.

These orders cover 12,850 square metres and are expected to be completed by March 2027. Capacity utilisation was around 57 percent during the quarter, showing operating activity.

Focus On Products

The company is increasing its focus on higher-value products such as insulated glass units, double-glazed units, laminated glass and jumbo glass. It also plans to expand triple-laminated safety glass for buildings, façades and infrastructure projects.

Agarwal Toughened Glass said it has the largest jumbo-glass processing facility in northern India. The company aims to improve its product and project mix while protecting margins from changes in raw material and energy costs.

Funds For Growth

The company completed a Rs 68.04 crore preferential issue comprising 16.52 lakh equity shares and 45.90 lakh convertible warrants, priced at Rs 109 per security.

It raised Rs 18.01 crore through equity allotment. The warrants represent another Rs 50.03 crore of possible capital, with 25 percent received upfront. Paid-up equity capital increased to 1.93 crore shares after the allotment.

The money will support capital spending, working capital and general corporate needs. Plans include warehousing equipment at Unit III, better material movement and renewable energy projects to reduce power costs.

The company intends to open sales and marketing offices and participate in trade shows. It will target Grade-A commercial buildings, airports, metro projects and institutions while expanding beyond north and north-west India. Statutory quarterly results will be announced later under applicable SEBI rules.