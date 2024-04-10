After Vistara, Trouble Brewing For Air India As Technicians Mull Over A Strike On April 23

Air India | Representational Image

The dark clouds of uncertainty don't seem to move past the Tata owned aviation paradigm. This, as according to reports, aircraft technicians of the former flag carrier are said to be mulling over a strike.

According to a statement from the All India Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Union, the union will strike on 23 April. The issues in focus include, well being of the employees and professional growth. The union, reportedly even wrote a letter to the CEO of the airline as well.

This comes, just at back of similar protests by its pilots over remuneration issues. In addition the airline and its scheduled merger with Vistara has also been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Vistara has been on flight cancellation streak, thanks to the airline's disagreement with its crew regarding concerns emerging from the merger.

The Vistara Conundrum

The airline (Vistara) even announced a 10 per cent slash in its existing services.

The engineering staff is apparently upset over the lack of prospects for career growth, and implementation of promised change in their pay structure.

This strike could therefore lead to disruption of services from the airline, putting passengers in a conundrum. This is also time of the year, that sees travel in greater volume due to closure of educational and other institutions, making the problem further acute.

Crisis in Aviation

These are crucial times for the Indian aviation industry, as it has recorded a significant boom in its prospects after the lull of the pandemic year. Nevertheless, it is the responsibility of airlines to take their human resources into confidence.

Meanwhile, customer, that is, potential passengers need to be vigilant and need to look out for notifications from aviation bodies and the airlines alike. This would help passengers steer away from being stalled from traveling due to cancellations and other disruptions, that may come to pass because of such developments.