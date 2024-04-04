After Tariff Hike, Tata Power Assures Steady Supply | Tata Power

Mumbai: A day after hiking its tariffs by 44-59%, Tata Power said it is all set to manage the increasing demand for power in the summer season and is taking extensive measures to ensure uninterrupted supply to the city. The firm said in a press statement that it has deployed cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to monitor and forecast demand. It expects the demand for April-June to peak at 1,030 MW from its consumer base in Mumbai.

On-ground transmission and distribution service teams have been given detailed work instructions, checklists, video tutorial training and schematics to ensure that they are fully equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary for maintaining the efficiency and reliability of the power network, a spokesperson said. The Tata Power has enhanced the distribution service by quick restoration methods.