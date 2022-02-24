After sacking, Madhuri Jain tweets audio clip of Ashneer-Bhavik's heated conversation

After fintech platform BharatPe sacked Madhuri Jain Grover, the wife of its co-founder and Managing Director Ashneer Grover, for alleged financial irregularities during her tenure, she posted an audio clip on her Twitter account where her husband and another co-founder Bhavik Koladiya are allegedly heard in a heated conversation.

The audio clip that ended in Koladiya allegedly using abusive language against Grover as their meeting plans to discuss and find a way through the entire saga did not turn out well.

While Koladiya wanted Grover to come and meet him and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Rajnish Kumar, at a five-star hotel or a famous mall in Gurugram, he insisted on meeting them at his Panchsheel Park (New Delhi) home.

The whole conversation went sour when Grover alleged that Koladiya was leaking confidential internal governance review findings to the media.

Koladiya then ended up allegedly using some abusive words against him, according to the audio clip, ending the conversation abruptly.

Koladiya was yet to react on the audio clip or about its authenticity.

Ironically, Grover also faced a controversy for allegedly using inappropriate language against Kotak Mahindra Bank's staff, and took voluntary leave till March-end.

In a latest letter sent to the company addressing Kumar and Koladiya, Grover had alleged that the internal governance review was biased.

The company responded to his letter, saying: "You have been indulging in spreading false and accusatory information about the senior management of the company to the family members and/or spouses of the said members of the senior management. Such abhorrent conduct on your part is completely unwarranted, and the company takes strong objection to the same."

Earlier in the day, BharatPe terminated the services of Madhuri Jain, head of controls.

The internal probe found misappropriation of funds during her time at the fintech platform.

"We can confirm that the services of Madhuri Jain Grover have been terminated in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement," the company said in a statement.

Alvarez and Marsal, a leading management consultant and risk advisory firm, is set to submit its report into financial irregularities at the firm during Grovers' time some time next week.

Global audit firm PwC was also roped in auditing the functioning of the fintech platform during the Grovers' tenure.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:41 AM IST