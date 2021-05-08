After months of getting listed, CAMS shares debut in NSE now: Find out why it took so long to get listed in NSE

Chennai-based Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) entered the capital market in October 2020. But as the company was backed by National Stock Exchange's (NSE) subsidiary before the listing, it could not get listed in the exchange then.

After the initial public offering (IPO), NSE Investment Ltd, which held 37.48 per cent stake in CAMS, exited the company. Finally, after months, CAMS has received permission to list.

CAMS shares made its debut on NSE at Rs 2,219.50 per share on Friday. Shares of the registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds company closed at Rs 2,210 per share. The total quantity traded was 95,184 shares with a total delivery percentage of 37 per cent. The market capitalisation of company post-closing price stood at Rs 10,790 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kumar, CEO and Whole-time Director, CAMS, said “The company commenced its public listing journey with listing of its shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange on October 1st, 2020. NSE investments was a shareholder in CAMS prior to the IPO, and while they exited the company completely during the IPO this shareholding precluded the listing of the company’s shares on NSE at that time."

He added, "Listing on NSE is a significant milestone for the company and it will help in broad basing our investor base. We are happy to get the approval to list on NSE and gain access to their vast base of retail investors across India."

Last year, CAMS through its IPO raised Rs 2,242 crore at a price band of Rs 1,229-1,230 per share. The issue was subscribed by 47 times.

As per the shareholding pattern filed with NSE as on April 30, 2021, the promoters hold 30.96 per cent of the company and 47.90 per cent is held by institutions (including Mutual Funds, Foreign Portfolio Investors and Financial Institutions).

In the Mutual fund category, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Aditya Birla and HDFC Mutual fund are amongst the top holders. The list of Foreign Portfolio investors includes Small Cap World Fund, Fidelity, and Goldman Sachs.

Additionally, Kumar stated, “We continue to remain focussed on expanding our business as a technology-driven business services provider. We are participating in new and emerging financial infrastructure and platform opportunities. Our recent appointment as the Central Record-keeping Agency for National Pension System (under Pension Fund Regulatory Authority of India), our subsidiary being awarded a license as an Account Aggregator by RBI and our recent application for payment aggregator licence vindicate this focus."

The Board Meeting for taking on record the financials for the year ended March 31, 2021, and for consideration of final dividend has been scheduled for May 25, 2021.