After Green Line Oneplus Phone Users Face New Issue 'Dead Motherboard'

Numerous owners of the OnePlus 10 Pro and 9 Pro have complained about a serious motherboard problem that results in unexpected crashes. The OnePlus Club posted a screenshot of several complaints from impacted users on X, claiming that the company had not provided any assistance with the issue.

It's really concerning that flagship users are facing these issues and they're left with no solution, while… pic.twitter.com/sHrvHA9kDO — OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) August 24, 2024

A OnePlus service centre allegedly demanded Rs. 42,000 from a OnePlus 10 Pro 5G owner to fix a motherboard issue. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's flagship model is presently available on Flipkart for Rs. 44,499.

The user reported that the phone froze and continued to beep after downloading a software update.

Another X user (formerly twitter) named madhav Agarwal, @MadhavMadhuvan, said 'facing freezing issue on oneplus 12 and 9 from past 6 months and oneplus can't even manage to solve it'

Hi! This is indeed not the experience we intended for you to have. We want to have more clarity on the issue you have had. Please elaborate on your concern via DM: https://t.co/2W7IotOICv along with the device's OS version that we can assist you further. — OnePlus Support India (@onepluscareIN) August 26, 2024

I received a response from OnePlus, and I'm even more disappointed with them after reading it. They said "We appreciate your initiative in providing us the details. We understand your discomfort concerning this matter and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience it may have… https://t.co/t47yUFSrUV pic.twitter.com/q0qsiVfHPQ — Chandan (@that_chand) August 22, 2024

Another user named Chandan, @that_chand, said 'I received a response from OnePlus, and I'm even more disappointed with them after reading it. They said, "We appreciate your initiative in providing us the details. We understand your discomfort concerning this matter and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience it may have caused you.

According to the record IN01020X240818037, it is noted that your OnePlus 9 Pro was returned without repair, due to complications with the main board.

Our service centre engineers have attempted to fix the issue through battery and software replacements; however, the problem seems to persist. Your patience and understanding in this situation are greatly valued."

My main question is, if a device manufacturer doesn't know how to solve its problem, who will? The users?

They said replied, "The main board is damaged. Our engineers tried repairing it, but the problem persists." Seriously? There has to be another solution to this. They can't just leave the user with no options.' the X user Chandan, @that_chand, added