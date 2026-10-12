Adroit Industries Q1 FY27 Net Profit Up 32% To ₹7.49 Crore

Adroit Industries |

Mumbai: Adroit Industries (India) Limited on Monday announced a 32.13% year-on-year rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹7.49 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks the company's first financial disclosure since its listing on the NSE and BSE Limited on 30 September 2026.

Financial Performance

Revenue from operations stood at ₹34.11 crore for Q1 FY27, up from ₹33.22 crore in Q1 FY26. Operating EBITDA for the quarter grew by 9.81% year-on-year to ₹10.55 crore, compared to ₹9.61 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Margin Expansion

The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 30.93% in Q1 FY27, an increase of 201 basis points year-on-year and 369 basis points quarter-on-quarter. This is against 28.92% in Q1 FY26 and 27.24% in Q4 FY26.

Strategic Growth

Adroit Industries is deploying proceeds from its recent IPO, which raised ₹132.62 crore in fresh capital, to double its manufacturing capacity. The company also reported a milestone purchase order from a domestic private defence OEM, marking its entry into India's defence manufacturing sector.

Global Diversification

To reduce reliance on North American commercial vehicle seasonality, Adroit is expanding its distribution network to include authorised dealers in South America, Canada, and other international markets. This strategy aims to unlock high-margin replacement and OEM export demand.

Management Outlook

Saurabh Sangla, Chairman & Managing Director, Adroit Industries (India) Limited, said the Q1 performance reflected the resilience of their business model. He added that the company's operational focus is on deploying IPO proceeds to double manufacturing capacity and expanding into global geographies.

Company Profile

Adroit Industries (India) Limited manufactures precision-engineered propeller shafts and driveline assemblies for commercial vehicles, defence mobility systems, industrial machinery, and off-highway equipment. The company is headquartered in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.