 'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit's Rakhi Banter With Zomato During Raksha Bandhan Celebration; Netizens React
Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, was acquired by Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato in an all-stock USD 570 million deal in 2022.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, August 19, 2024, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
'Adopted Nahi Acquired Hota Hai...': Blinkit's Rakhi Banter With Zomato; Netizens React

India’s leading food tech giant, Zomato, and its quick-commerce sibling Blinkit celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a humorous exchange on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

On the day of Raksha Bandhan (August 19), Zomato’s official account shared a quirky post addressing Blinkit with a Rakhi greeting: “Happy Rakhi adopted sis, @letsblinkit 😘”.

The post was intended to be a light-hearted take on their acquisition of Blinkit, which has been described as Zomato’s foray into the rapid delivery space.

Blinkit responded with humor that matched the occasion. In a tweet that quickly garnered netizens attraction, Blinkit wrote, "Adopted nahi, acquired hota hai... itna bada hogaya, pata nahi kab seekhega."

The exchange, filled with humor and sarcasm, quickly gained traction, turning what started as a festive greeting into a viral moment.

Netizens Reaction

Netizens quickly jumped in, contributing their own humorous takes. The tweet resonated with audiences, leading to a flurry of reactions and comments.

One of the X user to Blinkit post wrote, "Behen ko kaun acquire karta hai?"

Another user added, "Bhai changed identity after acquiring."

"Paise deke thoda na liya hai toh acquired bolenge, Dustbin se utaya hai, isiliye adopted bolte hai," wrote another X user.

Blinkit - Record Orders on Raksha Bandhan

In a recent post shared on the social media platform, LinkedIn, the CEO of the CEO of Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa, wrote, "We’ll cross all time high orders in a day on blinkit in a couple of minutes. We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today."

"And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute). Thank you to all our customers (especially the ones who placed their first order today) for trusting our service 🫡 Happy Raksha Bandhan to all 💛," he added.

Share performance of Zomato

Blinkit, formerly known as Grofers, was acquired by Deepinder Goyal-led Zomato in an all-stock USD 570 million deal in 2022.

The shares of Zomato at 12:27 pm IST is trading at Rs 266.75 apiece, up by 0.88 per cent.

