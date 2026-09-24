Adon Agro Launches 7 New Flavoured Almond And Cashew Nut Products Under Hunger Nuts brand

Adon Agro |

Mumbai: Adon Agro Commodities Ltd on Thursday announced the launch of a new range of flavoured almonds and cashew nuts under its proprietary brand "Hunger Nuts". The company stated that the new products are part of its strategy to expand its presence in the value-added, ready-to-eat snacking segment.

Product Portfolio

The new range comprises seven Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) across two categories: four flavoured almond variants and three flavoured cashew variants.

Flavour Variants

Almond flavours include Roasted & Salted, Peri Peri, Thai Chilli, and Black Pepper. Cashew nut flavours include Roasted & Salted, Peri Peri, and Thai Chilli.

Packaging And Availability

All products are processed and packed at FSSAI-licensed facilities in Navi Mumbai. They will be offered in resealable stand-up pouches of 100 g each.

Distribution Channels

The products will be available through modern trade, general trade, e-commerce marketplaces, and the company’s official brand store, hungernuts.com.

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Company Background

Adon Agro Commodities, formerly Adon Agro Commodities Private Ltd, specialises in sourcing, importing, processing, packing, and distributing dry fruits, nuts, seeds, and berries. Its product portfolio includes almonds, cashews, walnuts, raisins, pistachios, dates, and apricots.

Manufacturing Operations

The company began processing operations at its MIDC, Navi Mumbai facility, during FY 2025–26, enabling it to sell both traded and processed products.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.