Adobe co-founder John Warnock Passes Away At the Age Of 82

John Warnock, the co-founder of Adobe, the company behind Photoshop (ADBE.O), passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday. The company issued an official statement confirming his demise early Sunday.

The cause of his death was not disclosed.

"It is a sad day for the Adobe community and the industry for which he has been an inspiration for decades," Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said in an email sent to employees.

John Edward Warnock was an American computer scientist, innovator, and tech entrepreneur who gained widespread recognition for his role as a co-founder of Adobe Systems Inc. This software company, renowned for its graphics and publishing solutions, was established alongside Charles Geschke in 1982.

During his initial tenure, Warnock held the position of President at Adobe for the first two years and subsequently, chairman and CEO for the remaining sixteen years.

He stepped down from the CEO position in 2001, although remained actively engaged as co-chair of the Adobe Board of Directors alongside Geschke until 2017.

