Aptech MD and CEO, Dr. Anil Pant Passes Away After Going On Leave Due To Health Reasons | linkedIn

Aptech Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Anil Pant passed away on Tuesday, the company announced through an exchange filing.

In the filing the company stated, "With regards to aforesaid reference, the Company regrets to inform about the sad demise of Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO of the Company on Tuesday, August 15, 2023."

The company said, "Dr. Pant’s contribution and energy will be missed by the Company. All the Directors and employees of the Company convey their deepest condolences to his family," through the filing.

Dr. Pant's passing away comes months after he took an indefinite leave due to health concerns.

Read Also Sulabh International Founder & Social Activist Bindeshwar Pathak Passes Away Due To Cardiac Arrest

Through an exchange filing on June 20, the company informed that Dr. Anil Pant, Managing Director & CEO, has informed the Company on June 19, that on account of sudden deterioration of his health, he will be proceeding on indefinite leave from the close of business hours yesterday i.e June 19, 2023.

The company informed through the filing to that an emergency Board Meeting of the Company was held yesterday to take note of the above. As an interim measure, the Board has constituted an Interim Committee of certain Members of the Board and the Senior Management of the Company, to ensure smooth functioning and continuity of operations of the Company.

Dr. Pant was the MD and CEO of Aptech since 2016. Over the past 28 years, he has held strategic roles of significant operating scale and complexity, of which more than 15 years are in the IT & Communications space, handling roles of increasing responsibilities across functions like Quality, Sales, Marketing, Delivery and Product Management, all culminating into P&L responsibility. In his past role at Tata Consultancy Services, he built a US$100 million practice in the testing domain in five years. He is Six Sigma Black Belt certified.

Read Also SEBI fine: Aptech says will take legal advice

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)