Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Reports Strong Q2 With Net Profit Rising To ₹53.05 Crore, Revenue Up 11.17%

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited (ABLBL) |

Mumbai: Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands Limited on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹53.05 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹23.44 crore in the same period last year. The company’s revenue from operations stood at ₹2,265.61 crore, an increase from ₹2,037.90 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Financial Performance

Total income for the quarter reached ₹2,295.42 crore, up from ₹2,059.02 crore in the prior year's quarter. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹2,224.99 crore, compared to ₹2,027.95 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, were ₹0.44, an increase from ₹0.19 in the year-ago period. Diluted EPS also stood at ₹0.44, up from ₹0.19 a year earlier.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, the consolidated net profit was ₹82.07 crore, against ₹47.50 crore for the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the six months stood at ₹4,311.35 crore, compared to ₹3,878.48 crore in the corresponding half-year period of the previous fiscal.

ESOP Allotment

During the quarter and six months ended September 30, 2026, the company allotted 31,825 equity shares of ₹10 each. These shares were transferred from the ESOP Trust under the Special Purpose Employee Stock Option Scheme.

Board Meeting and Trading Window

The Board of Directors approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results during a meeting on October 31, 2026. The trading window for dealing in the company's securities will remain closed until 48 hours after this announcement.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.