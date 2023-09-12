Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Allotts NCDs Worth ₹750 Cr | Image: Aditya Birla (Representative)

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday approved the allotment of 75,000 listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debenture of ₹1,00,000 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. The NCDs will have a coupon rate of 7.57 per cent p.a. and will be allotted on private placement basis.

The debentures will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Limited.

The debentures will have the tenure of seven years with the date of maturity at September 12, 2030.

The NCDs have been awarded a rating of CRISIL AA+/Stable and IND AA+/Stable.

ABFR ESOPs

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited in July announced the allotment of 3,200 equity shares to employees as stock option under the Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme 2017.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail on Tuesday closed at Rs 222.90, down by 4.46 per cent.

