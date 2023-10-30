Aditya Birla Capital Allots 40,960 Equity Shares Through Stock Options | File Photo

Aditya Birla Capital Limited, a prominent player in the financial services sector, has officially announced the allotment of 40,960 Equity Shares with a face value of ₹10 each, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

This allotment took place on October 30, 2023, and is in accordance with the exercise of Stock Options/Restricted Stock Units under the ABCL Scheme 2017. These newly allotted Equity Shares will enjoy equal standing (pari passu) with the Company's existing Equity Shares in all aspects.

As a result of this allotment, Aditya Birla Capital's Paid-up Equity Share Capital is set to increase from ₹25,99,40,50,160 (comprising 2,59,94,05,016 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each) to ₹25,99,44,59,760 (consisting of 2,59,94,45,976 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each).

Aditya Birla Capital Limited shares

The shares of Aditya Birla Capital Limited on Monday at 3:30 pm IST closed at Rs 172, down by 0.15 percent.