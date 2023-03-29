 Adidas to discontinue partnership with Beyonce: Report
HomeBusinessAdidas to discontinue partnership with Beyonce: Report

Adidas to discontinue partnership with Beyonce: Report

According to the Hollywood Reporter, who was the first to report that the American pop star is cutting ties with Adidas said last Thursday that this decision was taken mutually due to differences in creativity.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Adidas to discontinue partnership with Beyonce: Report

Adidas has ended its partnership with Beyoncé, reported the Wall Street Journal citing sources familiar with the matter.

If this is confirmed then this will be the second high profile split between Adidas and a celebrity partner. The first one being Kanye West, the German sportswear giant ended the partnership over his antisemitic comments.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, who was the first to report that the American pop star is cutting ties with Adidas said last Thursday that this decision was taken mutually due to differences in creativity.

Adidas and Beyoncé had teamed up in 2018 to introduce the Ivy Park range but according to The Wall Street Journal Ivy Park had been underperforming for a while.

Since the company's breakup with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West the company has not been able to replace the approximately #2 billion in sales that his Yeezy line generated.

