BCCI close to agreeing major kit deal with German sports manufacturer Adidas, announcement likely next month

BCCI is close to signing a deal with German sports apparel giant Adidas to become their next shirt sponsor. The Adidas deal is expected to begin in June this year and last until March 2028.

The current shirt deal rights were with Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, the parent brand of the company Killer Jeans. The brand wasn't looked at as an ideal partnership considering its lack of global appeal in the sports market. The BCCI was eager to return to the days when the team uniform was sponsored by major sports apparel companies such as Nike.

The previous sponsor, Mobile Premier League (MPL), pulled out of the deal prematurely, and Killer Jeans walked in as a filler. Prior to MPL coming on board, Nike had a five-year deal with the BCCI, during which they paid INR 370 crore from 2016 to 2020.

