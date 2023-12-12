Adar Poonawalla Buys London's Most Expensive Mansion At ₹1,446 Cr In 2023: Report

Adar Poonawalla Buys London's Most Expensive Mansion |

Adar Poonawalla, also known as 'Vaccine Prince' and head of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer has reached a deal for the purchase of London’s most expensive property this year. The agreement involves purchasing a Mayfair mansion spanning 25,000 square feet for approximately £138 million (Rs 1,446 Crore), as per the Financial Times report.

Serum Institute's UK Arm to Buy Historic Aberconway House near Hyde Park

Dominika Kulczyk, daughter of the late Jan Kulczyk, Poland's wealthiest man, finalized the deal with Poonawalla.Aberconway House, an expansive 1920s residence close to Hyde Park, is set to be sold following an agreement made between the two.

According to the Financial Times report, Serum Life Sciences, a UK-based subsidiary of the Poonawalla family's Serum Institute of India, is set to acquire the property, according to individuals familiar with the transaction.

Aberconway House's Sale Marks Second Highest in London

Aberconway House's price makes it the second priciest home ever sold in London and the biggest deal of the year, according to high-end real estate agents.

The most expensive house sale in London was 2-8a Rutland Gate, sold in January 2020 for a record-breaking £210 million. Last year, it was disclosed that Hui Ka Yan, the founder and chair of Evergrande, was the actual buyer, although initially, the purchaser's identity wasn't revealed, as per Financial Times Report.

Poonawalla's Mansion Purchase

A person close to Serum Life Sciences mentioned that the Poonawalla family has no intention of permanently moving to the UK. Instead, the house will serve as a base for the company and a residence for the family during their visits to the UK. This London acquisition aligns with their multimillion-pound investments in vaccine research and manufacturing facilities near Oxford. Additionally, in 2021, the family committed £50 million to Oxford University for the development of the Poonawalla Vaccines Research Building.