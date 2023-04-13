 Adani's alleged Chinese link Morris Chang speaks up, says he is Taiwanese
He made the clarification after his passport was used to establish Adani's links with China, at a time when the country has a shaky relationship with India.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
Morris Chang | Twitter

For an Indian firm, the only thing worse than being accused of pulling off the biggest corporate fraud ever, are links to Chinese entities. As Chinese companies face scrutiny and bans in India, the Adani Group was linked to China through a firm called PMC which operates from its premises.

Now the company's founder Morris Chang has come forward to clarify that he is a Taiwanese national and not Chinese, as claimed by India's opposition.

Missing out on details

  • The alleged links of Adani with a firm owned by the supposed Chinese national triggered a row where the opposition expressed security concerns over airports and ports awarded to the conglomerate.

  • But now Chang says that his passport mentions Republic of China, which is the official name or Taiwan, and China is actually referred to as People's Republic of China.

Questions left unanswered

  • On the other hand, questions were also raised about PMC's projects with Adani, and it was accused of over-invoicing the equipment imported for Adani.

  • Citing an ongoing judicial probe into the allegations that Adani faces, Chang refused to comment on questions other than his citizenship.

