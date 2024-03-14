AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad Site Gets Five-Star Grading From British Safety Council |

The Hyderabad data center of AdaniConneX – the joint venture between the Adani Group, India’s largest private infrastructure and energy provider, and EdgeConneX, one of the world’s largest private data center operators – has received FiveStar grading in the Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by the British Safety Council, the company announced the through an exchange filing.

This global recognition makes AdaniConneX’s Hyderabad site the first data center in India to receive such an honour and demonstrates its commitment to the continual improvement of health and safety management systems and associated arrangements.

The site underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit included documentation review and interviews with senior management, employees and key stakeholders, along with a sampling of operational activities. It measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and conducted a detailed review of almost 60 components.

As one of India’s fastest growing players, AdaniConneX is building a 1 GW data center platform powered by renewable energy in key locations, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and Pune. In the age of artificial intelligence, the strategic deployment of a comprehensive network of data centers will accelerate the adoption of modern technologies, fuelling India’s digital ambitions.

Mike Robinson, CEO of the British Safety Council, said, “The award of a five-star grading, following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit, is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation committed to improvement in its health and safety arrangements, and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

Sanjay Bhutani, Chief Business Officer of AdaniConneX, said, “Safety serves as the bedrock of our growth. We are steadfast in building a ‘culture of care’ and zero harm across sites. We have initiated multiple initiatives around people development, site digitalization, and process enhancement in adherence to global best practices. The coveted five-star grading by the British Safety Council will inspire us to further our mission of building safer construction sites while delivering an efficient and best-in-class customer experience.