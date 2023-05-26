Adani Wilmar's Fortune enters whole wheat category |

Adani Wilmar, one of India's largest food FMCG companies, has entered into the whole wheat category with its brand Fortune, the company announced through an exchange filing. Adani Wilmar will be the only national player in this highly fragmented and commoditized category with its guarantee to provide unparalleled access to the purest wheat seed of the most premium wheat varieties in the country viz., Sharbati, Poorna 1544, Lokwan, and MP Grade 1.

Fortune will set the gold standard for whole wheat in India and stand out for its exceptional sourcing from the best growing regions such as Sehore in Madhya Pradesh, renowned for the unmatched Sharbati variant. It is the unique agro-climatic conditions and farming know-how that produces high quality wheats which are golden amber in colour, hard on bite and heavy on the palm to give unbeatable qualities of softness, sweetness and taste in the roti. These varieties meet stringent AWL specifications to ensure purity of variety.

Talking about the product launch, Mr. Vineeth Viswambharan, Associate Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Adani Wilmar said, “Traditional wheat connoisseur households in the West & North of the country are very selective about their preferred wheat varieties which they get ground under their supervision in neighbourhood chakki stores.

The range of Fortune Whole Wheat varieties will give them just what they are looking for and will stand out for their clearly superior quality and variety assurance. There is a pressing need for genuine and unadulterated whole wheat options in the market. Our products will deliver a wholesome and unadulterated whole wheat experience to consumers across the country.”

The brand ‘Fortune’ is built on the pillars of trust, purity and premium-ness, aiming to widen its product portfolio and cater to the brand’s patrons with niche preferences. The company aims to consistently increase its market share and expand its presence into high-value metro markets such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Surat and Ahmedabad.