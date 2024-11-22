 Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

The Adani group had been in the process of signing an agreement that would modernise Kenya's main airport in the capital, Nairobi, with an additional runway and terminal constructed, in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kenya's president said Thursday he has cancelled multimillion-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with Indian tycoon Gautam Adani after US bribery and fraud indictments against one of Asia's richest men.

Kenya Cancels On Adani

President William Ruto in a state of the nation address said the decision was made "based on new information provided by our investigative agencies and partner nations." He didn't specify the United States.

The Adani group had been in the process of signing an agreement that would modernize Kenya's main airport in the capital, Nairobi, with an additional runway and terminal constructed, in exchange for the group running the airport for 30 years.

FPJ Shorts
Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group
Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group
Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More
Mumbai Weather Update: Lowest Temperature Recorded In City; Check Out AQI & More
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
IPL 2025 To Begin From March 14, Dates For 2026 & 2027 Seasons Also Announced: Report
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
JEE Main 2025 Registration Closing Today; Last Chance To Apply!
Read Also
Investors Lose ₹5.27 Lakh Crore As Adani Stocks Plunge; Sensex Drops 422 Points
article-image

Protests Against Adani

The widely criticised deal had sparked anti-Adani protests in Kenya and a strike by airport workers, who said it would lead to degraded working conditions and job losses in some cases.

The Adani group had also been awarded a deal to construct power transmission lines in Kenya, East Africa's business hub.

Adani's Indictment

Adani's Indictment |

Read Also
Who Is Sagar Adani? Executive Director Of Adani Green Energy At The Center Of ₹2,110 Crore US...
article-image

Also Thursday, Energy Minister Opiyo Wandayi told a parliamentary committee there had been no bribery or corruption involved on Kenya's part in signing that deal.

US prosecutors indicted Adani this week on charges he duped investors in a massive solar energy project in India by concealing that it was facilitated by an alleged bribery scheme. He was charged with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

Adani US Indictment: Kenya Cancels Airport And Energy Deals With Group

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

Top Stocks To Watch Out For November 22: Ultratech, Tata Power, Afcon & Others In Focus

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Stresses On Price Stability As Key To Economic Planning & Growth

Yawning Income-Wealth Disparity Causing Heartburn And Brain Drain

Yawning Income-Wealth Disparity Causing Heartburn And Brain Drain

Real Estate Developers Seek Deregistration Of 19 Projects Across Maharashtra

Real Estate Developers Seek Deregistration Of 19 Projects Across Maharashtra