Adani Transmission distribution loss for FY23 reduces to 5.91%; 13.52% growth in unit sale |

Adani Transmission's distribution loss in the financial year 2023 improved to 5.91 per cent in comparison to the previous year when it was at 6.55 per cent, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company sold 9,050 million units in the last financial year with a growth of 13.52 per cent against 7,972 units it sold in the financial year 2022.

Adani Transmissions transformation capacity increased by 15 per cent during the financial year 2023 on account of new projects added. The transmission network length of ATL increased by 984 ckm to 19,779. It maintained supply reliability of more than 99.9 per cent.

The company during the year has fully commissioned Obra-C (OBTL), Lakadia Banaskantha (LBTL), Jam Khambhaliya (JKTL) and WRSS XXI (A) lines. The company also received regulatory orders from MERC on MEGPTCL and ATIL transmission lines. Adani Transmission's share of RE procurement increased to 30 per cent at the end of March 31, 2023, whereas Adani Transmission completed Rs 3,850 crore Primary Equity Transaction with International Holding Company for 1.4 per cent stake.

The e-payment in the financial year 2023 increased to 75 per cent from 69.73 per cent. Even the number of complaints have gone down to 4,72,593.

Quarterly performance

The transformation capacity has been increased by 15 per cent during the fourth quarter in comparison to the same period in the previous financial year. The distribution loss in the fourth quarter of FY23 was at 4.82 per cent lower in comparison to the previous financial year's last quarter.

The number of complaints went down to 77,941 in the quarter ending in March and the collection efficiency was at 100.56 per cent.