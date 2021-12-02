Adani Transmission appoints Lisa MacCallum as independent Director; to strengthen leadership, ESG goals

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL), a key listed entity of Adani Group of Companies on Thursday has appointed Lisa MacCallum as an independent Director to enhance knowledge and experience to ATL’s environment, a press release by ATL said.

The recent appointment is a part of the company’s strategic efforts to

strengthen leadership and capacity to deliver on its environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) vision, stakeholder engagement and international brand influence.

MacCallum currently serves as an ESG Advisory Board member of Japan's KAO Corporation and is an independent non-executive Director

of Bond University Australia Limited and Seattle based employee experience company Limeade Limited.

MacCallum is not only the founder of 'Inspired Companies', but also the first non-Indian Director of ATL and second female Director to join the board. She also served as Vice President of NIKE’s Corporate Philanthropy and Global Community Investments, according to the press release.

Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Limited, said, “Lisa brings an exciting range of experience with prominent global brands in the areas of international brand strategy, purposeful business, ESG and corporate philanthropy. With decades of experience and career achievements we are thrilled to have her onboard and working with us. This appointment is an essential part of ATL’s focus to bring diversity and rich domain

expertise to achieving our ESG commitments and beyond.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 01:55 PM IST