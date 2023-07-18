Adani Transmission Announces Operational Performances Update for Q1FY24 | File

Adani Transmission on Tuesday released its Provisional Operational Updates for Q1FY24, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Transmission and Smart Metering Business

The ATL maintained system availability upwards of 99.77 percent in Q1FY24. It added 550 ckms to operational network during the quarter with total network at 19,778 ckms. The company received LOA for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totaling 2.7 million smart meters with a contract value of Rs. 37 billion during the quarter.

Distribution Utility (AEML)

The distribution loss improving consistently and stands at 4.85 percent in Q1 FY24 versus 95 percent in Q1 FY23. The loss was lower than usual due to seasonal factors. The company maintained supply reliability (ASAI) of more than 99.9 percent. There was – 7.61 percent YoY growth and sold 2,754 million units versus 2,560 million units last year on account of uptick in energy demand.

E-payment as a percent of total collection at 78.5 percent in Q1 FY24 against 74.7 percent last year driven by digital adoption push. The share of RE procurement increased to 30 percent at the end of March 31, 2023, as committed under the July 2021 SLB issuance.

Other Key Updates

It achieved Net Water Positive status for 37 operational sites this year, contributing to SDG 6 and attained a Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certificate for all O&M sites from Intertek.

Adani Transmission Ltd Shares

The shares of Adani Transmission limited on Tuesday at 3:30pm IST were at ₹781.50, up by 1.43 percent.

