Adani Total Gas Shares Fall Over 12% In 2 Sessions, Stock Drops To ₹532 After 30% Rally

Stock Falls After Strong Rally. |

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas shares continued to fall on Monday, March 15, marking the second straight day of decline. The stock dropped nearly 6 percent during intraday trade and touched a low of Rs 532. Over two trading sessions, the stock has now fallen more than 12 percent.

The fall came after a strong rally last week. Between March 10 and March 12, the stock had surged nearly 30 percent. After such a sharp rise, many investors chose to book profits, leading to the recent decline in the share price.

Exchange Seeks Clarification

The stock movement also drew the attention of the stock exchange. On March 13, the exchange asked the company to explain the sharp movement in its share price.

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In response, Adani Total Gas said the price movement was completely market-driven. The company said it had no information about any specific reason for the sharp rise or fall in the stock price and that management had no control over such market movements.

Industrial Gas Prices Reduced

Over the weekend, the company also reduced the price of excess natural gas supplied to some industrial customers. The price was cut from Rs 119.90 per standard cubic metre to Rs 82.95 per standard cubic metre.

The new rate came into effect from March 16. The price cut happened as upstream gas prices softened, although supply disruptions continue in the global market.

Government Order On Gas Supply

The stock had earlier risen sharply after the government issued the Natural Gas Supply Regulation Order 2026. The order aims to ensure that gas supply is first given to essential segments such as household piped gas users and CNG used in transport.

Under the new rule, supply to these sectors will remain at 100 percent of their average consumption over the last six months, depending on availability.

Global Conflict Impact

The government’s decision came amid rising concerns about gas supply disruptions due to tensions in West Asia. The situation worsened after Qatar’s Ras Laffan export facility was shut following an Iranian drone strike, which disrupted global LNG supply.

As a result, gas prices have increased in India. Domestic LPG prices have risen by Rs 60 per cylinder, while commercial LPG prices have increased by Rs 114.50.

Stock Performance

After the recent fall, Adani Total Gas shares are still about 33 percent below their 52-week high of ₹797.40 reached in September 2025. The stock had earlier touched a 52-week low of ₹453.50 on March 2, 2026.

Over the past year, the stock has declined around 11 percent. It has also fallen nearly 12 percent in six months and about 9 percent in the last three months.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions in the stock market.