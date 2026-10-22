Adani Total Gas Reports ₹173.27 Crore Profit In Q2 FY27, Appoints Sanjay Pandita As New Executive Director

Adani Total Gas Ltd |

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) announced on 22 October 2026 a consolidated net profit of ₹173.27 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 5.99 per cent rise compared to ₹163.49 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

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Financial Performance

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹2,123.66 crore, up from ₹1,585.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to ₹2,109.65 crore for the quarter, against ₹1,576.38 crore year-on-year.

Half-Year Results

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, ATGL's consolidated net profit was ₹314.99 crore. Total consolidated income for the six-month period reached ₹4,043.43 crore, compared to ₹3,091.50 crore in the prior year's first half.

Key Appointments

Sanjay Pandita has been appointed as an Additional Director and Whole-time Director, designated Executive Director of the company, effective 1 November 2026, for a three-year term. Pandita will also serve as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP).

Leadership Transition

Pandita will replace Suresh P Manglani, who will cease to be Executive Director and Key Managerial Personnel upon his superannuation at the close of business hours on 31 October 2026. Manglani's cessation was noted by the Board.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.