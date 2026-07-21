Adani Total Gas Q1 Profit Falls 14.5%, Revenue Up 27.2% Year-on-Year

Mumbai: Adani Total Gas Limited on Tuesday announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026. The company’s consolidated net profit after tax stood at ₹141.72 crore for the quarter, a decrease from ₹165.24 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter was ₹1,906.79 crore. This marks a 27.27 per cent increase compared to ₹1,498.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Quarterly Profit Comparison

On a sequential basis, the consolidated net profit of ₹141.72 crore for the June 2026 quarter decreased by 15.81 per cent from the ₹168.34 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Total Income and Expenses

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter reached ₹1,919.77 crore. Total consolidated expenses for the period were ₹1,742.44 crore.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were ₹1.29. This is lower than the ₹1.50 reported for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Business Segment

Adani Total Gas Limited operates within a single business segment, which involves the selling and distribution of natural gas, the company stated in its notes to the financial results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.