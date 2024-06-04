 Adani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha 2024 Election
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha 2024 Election

Adani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha 2024 Election

This in particular has placated the shares of Adani companies across the board. Adani group companies, that made massive gains on Monday, appear to have lost all what it made in under 24 hours.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket Amid Market Surge | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Lok Sabha election was not was it told everyone one package, as the counting day has unraveled some nuances to political paradigm. And not just that, impact of lower than expected number for the BJP-led NDA, as per current trends has also impacted the Indian markets at large.

This in particular has placated the shares of Adani companies across the board. Adani group companies, that made massive gains on Monday, appear to have lost all what it made in under 24 hours.

The Ahmedabad-based group's flagship Adani Enterprises is trading in red, with its shares down by 14.96 per cent or 545.25, to reach Rs 3,100 per share.

Read Also
Adani One, ICICI Bank Launch India’s First Credit Cards With Airport-Linked Benefits
article-image
In addition, Gautam Adani's net worth, which had only recently increased dropped by a massive USD 6 billion.

In addition, Gautam Adani's net worth, which had only recently increased dropped by a massive USD 6 billion. | File

If we were to look at the other entities under the Adani umbrella, we find Adani Ports, that has declined by 15.08 per cent or 238.90, to reach Rs 1,345.05. Similarly Adani Power also slumped by 10.49 per cent or 91.70 to reach Rs 782.80. Adani Wilmar shares dropped 7.28 per cent or 26.80 to drop to Rs 341.45.  

Read Also
Bloodbath At Dalal Street: Stock Market Continues To Bleed In Red; Sensex Down By Over 5559.74;...
article-image

The company's sustainable venture Adani Green is also trading in red, with a decline of 14.38 per cent or 293.05, to reach Rs 1,744.95. Last but not the least, Adani's most recent acquisition, NDTV also saw its shares drop by 12.87 per cent.

In addition, Gautam Adani's net worth, which had only recently increased dropped by a massive USD 6 billion, as per Forbes' real-time billionaires.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Meltdown: All Banking Stocks Plummet; SBI and Bank of Baroda Drop Over 12% Amid Lok Sabha...

Market Meltdown: All Banking Stocks Plummet; SBI and Bank of Baroda Drop Over 12% Amid Lok Sabha...

Adani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha...

Adani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha...

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Loses Over 5,000 Points, Nifty Sheds 1,500

Dalal Street Drowns In Red: Sensex Loses Over 5,000 Points, Nifty Sheds 1,500

Bloodbath At Dalal Street: Stock Market Continues To Bleed In Red; Sensex Down By Over 5559.74;...

Bloodbath At Dalal Street: Stock Market Continues To Bleed In Red; Sensex Down By Over 5559.74;...

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hits 40,000 Bookings Milestone in First Month

Maruti Suzuki Swift Hits 40,000 Bookings Milestone in First Month