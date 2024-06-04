Adani Shares Slump, Gautam Adani Loses $6 Billion In Net Worth As BJP Misses The Mark In Lok Sabha 2024 Election

Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket Amid Market Surge | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Lok Sabha election was not was it told everyone one package, as the counting day has unraveled some nuances to political paradigm. And not just that, impact of lower than expected number for the BJP-led NDA, as per current trends has also impacted the Indian markets at large.

This in particular has placated the shares of Adani companies across the board. Adani group companies, that made massive gains on Monday, appear to have lost all what it made in under 24 hours.

The Ahmedabad-based group's flagship Adani Enterprises is trading in red, with its shares down by 14.96 per cent or 545.25, to reach Rs 3,100 per share.

In addition, Gautam Adani's net worth, which had only recently increased dropped by a massive USD 6 billion. | File

If we were to look at the other entities under the Adani umbrella, we find Adani Ports, that has declined by 15.08 per cent or 238.90, to reach Rs 1,345.05. Similarly Adani Power also slumped by 10.49 per cent or 91.70 to reach Rs 782.80. Adani Wilmar shares dropped 7.28 per cent or 26.80 to drop to Rs 341.45.

The company's sustainable venture Adani Green is also trading in red, with a decline of 14.38 per cent or 293.05, to reach Rs 1,744.95. Last but not the least, Adani's most recent acquisition, NDTV also saw its shares drop by 12.87 per cent.

In addition, Gautam Adani's net worth, which had only recently increased dropped by a massive USD 6 billion, as per Forbes' real-time billionaires.