Adani-Reliance dispute: SC stays proceedings in arbitral tribunal based on appeals

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings before the arbitral tribunal between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) as prayed by senior advocate Vikas Singh on behalf of RIL.

A 3-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala heard the arguments in part and listed the appeals on Wednesday on the top of the Board.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court that AEML has no objection to the participation of RIL in the proceedings in view of the statement made on behalf of RIL. Since RIL has already filed its affidavit, AEML was asked to file its response during the course of hearing.