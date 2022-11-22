e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani-Reliance dispute: SC stays proceedings in arbitral tribunal based on appeals

Adani-Reliance dispute: SC stays proceedings in arbitral tribunal based on appeals

A 3-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala heard the arguments in part and listed the appeals on Wednesday on the top of the Board.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proceedings before the arbitral tribunal between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML) as prayed by senior advocate Vikas Singh on behalf of RIL.

A 3-judge bench of Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala heard the arguments in part and listed the appeals on Wednesday on the top of the Board.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul told the court that AEML has no objection to the participation of RIL in the proceedings in view of the statement made on behalf of RIL. Since RIL has already filed its affidavit, AEML was asked to file its response during the course of hearing.

RECENT STORIES

Kaynes Tech shares bag 32.53% premium on market debut

Kaynes Tech shares bag 32.53% premium on market debut

Axis Bank's outlook for future upgraded by ratings agency S&P

Axis Bank's outlook for future upgraded by ratings agency S&P

Card payments revolutionised via wearables with BillBox TapTap payment solutions

Card payments revolutionised via wearables with BillBox TapTap payment solutions

Siemens net profit surges by 23% to hit Rs 392 cr

Siemens net profit surges by 23% to hit Rs 392 cr

Ex-Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog to join auction house Sotheby's real estate arm

Ex-Vice Chairman of Niti Aayog to join auction house Sotheby's real estate arm