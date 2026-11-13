Adani Realty Appoints Vaishali Sharma As Marketing And Strategy Lead, Strengthens Leadership In Noida Region

Vaishali Sharma |

Mumbai: Adani Realty has appointed Vaishali Sharma as Lead – Marketing & Strategy for the Noida Region, strengthening its marketing leadership as the real estate company focuses on business development and strategic initiatives.

Sharma assumed her new responsibilities in October 2026 and confirmed the career move through a LinkedIn post, sharing her experience after completing approximately one month with the organisation.

New Leadership Role

In her new position, Sharma will focus on marketing and strategy for Adani Realty's Noida operations. Her appointment places her in a role centred on business growth, marketing initiatives and translating strategic ideas into measurable outcomes. The development marks a new professional chapter for Sharma as she takes on responsibilities within Adani Realty's regional business.

Sharma Shares Career Update

Announcing her appointment on LinkedIn, Sharma described her first month at Adani Realty as a rewarding experience. She highlighted the opportunity to contribute to business growth while working on a broader range of strategic initiatives.

Sharma also expressed enthusiasm about converting ideas into practical results and creating measurable business impact. Her post reflected a positive start to the new assignment and an emphasis on delivering meaningful outcomes through marketing and strategic planning.

Previous Experience At ATS HomeKraft

Before joining Adani Realty, Sharma was associated with ATS HomeKraft, a real estate development company. Her move to Adani Realty represents a transition between two businesses operating in India's property development sector.

Further details about her previous designation, professional experience and specific responsibilities at ATS HomeKraft were not disclosed in the announcement.

Focus On Business Growth

Sharma also acknowledged the support she received during her transition into the new position. She thanked Aanjney for facilitating the onboarding process and Harinder for providing guidance during the transition.

The appointment adds to Adani Realty's regional marketing and strategy function in Noida. Sharma's LinkedIn announcement emphasised her commitment to supporting business growth and delivering tangible results in her new leadership role.

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